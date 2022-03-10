Should Juventus sign Rudiger to replace Chiellini?

Antonio Rudiger will become a top free agent in the transfer market this summer.

The defender has an expiring contract at Chelsea and the Blues are struggling to tie him down to an extension.

This has opened the door for other clubs to discuss their proposal with him, and one of them is Juventus.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri are already considering the future of Giorgio Chiellini.

The Azzurri star is very close to retiring and Juve needs to replace him soon.

Rudiger has the talents and class to do that and the report claims Juve is considering the former AS Roma man.

However, he is asking for a lot of money from Chelsea, and he will go to the club that offers him the best financial package.

Juve FC Says

Rudiger is a classy defender and he could still play at the top of European football for the next few years.

Adding him to the squad at Juve as a replacement for Chiellini will make losing the Italian veteran easier on the club.

His experience in winning several trophies, including the Champions League and Club World Cup, means we will have a player that can help us become European champions again.