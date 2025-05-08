Juventus have made several difficult decisions over the past two seasons as they attempt to recover from another damaging scandal. In the wake of Andrea Agnelli’s departure, John Elkann, who traditionally remains at a distance from day-to-day football operations, took a more active role in the club’s restructuring.

Elkann placed significant trust in Cristiano Giuntoli by appointing him to oversee football matters and lead the club’s rebuilding efforts. Giuntoli arrived with strong credentials and was given the authority to make key strategic decisions, including selecting a new head coach following the dismissal of Max Allegri.

Managerial Instability Under Giuntoli’s Tenure

Giuntoli’s first major decision came with the appointment of Thiago Motta, who was brought in to guide the team at the beginning of the current season. This managerial change was seen as pivotal to Juventus’ immediate future, but it did not deliver the expected results. Motta’s time in charge was ultimately short-lived, and he was dismissed after a series of underwhelming performances.

Since Giuntoli’s arrival, Juventus have gone through three different managers, with the last two being directly chosen by him. However, despite these changes, there has been little sign of consistent improvement on the pitch. The ongoing instability has contributed to Juventus’ struggles in their attempt to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in Italian football.

More Changes Expected if Champions League Target is Missed

According to a report on Calciomercato, Juventus may consider another major overhaul in the summer if the team fails to secure qualification for the next edition of the Champions League. The consequences of such a failure would likely go beyond just the playing staff and coaching team.

The report suggests that Giuntoli and other board members could also be at risk of being replaced as part of a wider restructuring effort. Elkann is determined to return Juventus to the top of Italian football and appears ready to make difficult decisions if current strategies continue to fall short.

A return to success is essential, and Juventus cannot afford to linger in a period of uncertainty. The next few months will be decisive in shaping the club’s direction for the foreseeable future.