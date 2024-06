Both players are considering leaving their current clubs, with Di Lorenzo expressing a desire to leave Napoli.

Chiesa has struggled to establish himself at Juventus over the last few seasons and is widely expected to leave the club this summer.

The former Fiorentina man did not get a chance to play in his preferred position under Max Allegri, and that could continue under Thiago Motta.

The incoming manager is open to Chiesa’s departure and is interested in working with Di Lorenzo.

Antonio Conte wants to work with Chiesa, so both clubs are considering a player swap. A report on Football Italia claims that a straight swap is being considered, as both players are valued similarly, especially with Chiesa’s contract having just one season left to run.

Juventus is contemplating sending Chiesa to Napoli in exchange for Di Lorenzo, which could benefit both clubs and the players involved.