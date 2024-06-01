Weston McKennie is out of contract at Juventus in 2025, and he still does not have an agreement over an extension at this stage of the summer.

This means this could be his last summer at the club, and reports suggest he could be used as a sweetener to help Juventus sign another midfielder.

The Bianconeri are looking for new midfielders to add to their squad and are interested in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian has just helped Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Juve has had a longstanding interest in his signature, and a report on Calciomercato suggests both clubs might now consider swapping players.

It claims Weston McKennie could be sent to the Premier League club as part of Juventus’ offer to bring Luiz to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

McKennie was brilliant this term and it seems he is back to his best, but as we struggle to reach an agreement over a new deal, it is probably a smart idea to allow him to leave if we would get Luiz in return.

It would be interesting to see if we can offer Luiz a good enough salary to make him leave the Premier League.