Should Juventus swap Vlahovic for Edouard Mendy?

Juventus could have a hectic summer and one player they will fight hard to keep is Dusan Vlahovic.

The striker is on the shortlist of almost every top European club and he might leave for a huge transfer fee. What about a swap deal?

Juve has several problems, but a goalkeeping issue isn’t one of them, yet reports from England via Calciomercato report the Bianconeri could swap Vlahovic for a Premier League goalkeeper.

It claims Chelsea’s interest in the Serbian is serious and the Blues could propose a swap deal sending Edouard Mendy to Turin in exchange for Vlahovic.

It remains unclear if it would be a straight swap or if the goalie would be used as a sweetener in the deal.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is not swap material and certainly not for a goalkeeper now or in the future.

We know top clubs want the Serbian, but it would be one of the most ridiculous pieces of business of all time to swap him for Mendy.

The Chelsea man has lost his first-team spot in London and certainly isn’t as good as our current first choice.

Keeping Vlahovic is a priority, but if he leaves, it would be for a huge fee.