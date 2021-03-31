Should Juventus take Aubameyang or Aguero this summer? (Opinion)

Juventus are believed to be on the lookout for new options in attack this summer, as they were in January, and two seasoned goalscorers are claimed to be available.

Sergio Aguero has been confirmed as leaving Manchester City this summer when his contract ends, and will leave the club knowing he has earned the ranking of most goals scored by a foreign player as well as earning the recognition deserved to have a statue built in his memory as reported by Sky Sports.

Another highly consistent goalscorer is also set to become available according to reports however, as the Football Insider claims that Arsenal will listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international isn’t enjoying his best season in front of goal, but still tops his club’s goalscoring charts with 13 goals.

The Gunners rewarded the former Borussia Dortmund striker with a new three-year deal only last summer, but are now believed to be considering the financial effects of that, and are willing to part ways as they look to fund a rebuild.

Juventus have their own question marks over their attackers also. Alvaro Morata is only with the club on loan at present, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala’s futures are speculated to be uncertain also.

I personally think it would be absurd to go into the new season without a single one of the above, and when you consider that we were believed to be keen on having four strikers on the roster when we was looking into the winter transfer market, that would mean a huge amount of ins and outs for one window.

The availability of both Aguero and Aubameyang could well be options for the club however depending on the wages and fees included in their potential arrivals.

While Aguero’s ability has never been questioned, his injury record has been. The Argentine has struggled for as long as I can remember with fitness and niggles, and has been limited to very little football since the new season began.

Aubameyang on the other hand I firmly expect to return to form at some point, likely before this season has even come to a close, but the Gunners asking price may prove to be off-putting. The Gabonese striker also has a year on his counterpart Sergio, and I would choose the Arsenal man if given the choice.

Could you imagine either Aubameyang or Aguero in the Black & White come next season? Who would you like to see sign?

Patrick