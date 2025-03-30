With Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal increasingly uncertain, Juventus are reportedly among the clubs monitoring the Ghanaian midfielder’s situation. As his contract with Arsenal approaches its June 2025 expiration, Partey could become available on a free transfer, making him an intriguing option for Juventus as they look to bolster their midfield for the 2025/26 season.

Partey has been a key figure at Arsenal since his arrival from Atlético Madrid in 2020. Known for his defensive stability, physicality, and ability to control the tempo of games, he has consistently delivered high-level performances when fit. However, injuries have been a recurring issue throughout his career, which Juventus would need to consider carefully before pursuing him.

From a tactical perspective, Partey’s skill set could address Juventus’ need for an experienced and composed presence in midfield. His ability to break up opposition attacks and transition play effectively would provide balance to a team that has struggled to dominate games in key moments this season. Additionally, Partey’s leadership qualities and Champions League experience could prove invaluable as Juventus aim to re-establish themselves as European contenders.

Financially, signing Partey on a free transfer would represent excellent value for a player of his calibre. While his age—he turns 32 this summer—might raise questions about longevity, Juventus have a history of successfully integrating experienced players into their squad. A two-year contract could offer the club short-term stability while allowing them time to develop younger midfield options.

However, Juventus must weigh the risks associated with Partey’s injury record and consider whether investing in younger talent might align better with their long-term strategy. With competition from clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain also in the mix, securing Partey’s signature won’t be straightforward.

Ultimately, adding Partey to their ranks could provide Juventus with the quality and experience they need in midfield. If managed wisely, this move could strengthen their squad without compromising financial flexibility as they seek to return to the top of Italian and European football.