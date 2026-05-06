Federico Gatti remains an important presence within the Juventus dressing room, yet his involvement on the pitch has recently been limited as the club pushes to secure a top-four finish. The Bianconeri are prioritising results, and selection decisions have reflected a focus on players deemed most capable of delivering consistent performances.

While several squad members continue to receive regular opportunities, others have found themselves on the periphery. Gatti is among those affected, having spent increasing amounts of time on the bench in recent weeks.

Reduced Role Raises Questions

His lack of involvement has become more noticeable, particularly during the recent fixture against Hellas Verona, where he did not feature at all. Even when Juventus required defensive adjustments, the coaching staff opted for alternative solutions rather than introducing the defender.

Instead, Teun Koopmeiners was utilised to replace Lloyd Kelly, a decision that highlighted the current hierarchy within the squad. This choice has led to suggestions that Luciano Spalletti may not have full confidence in Gatti at this stage of the season.

Such decisions inevitably invite scrutiny, particularly given the importance of each match as Juventus aim to maintain their position in the standings.

Debate Over Missed Opportunity

As reported by Tuttojuve, there is an argument that overlooking Gatti may have been a mistake. The report suggests that his presence could have offered an additional threat, particularly in crucial moments when Juventus were seeking a decisive goal.

Although the defender is sometimes viewed as lacking in technical refinement, he has previously demonstrated an ability to influence matches, especially late on. His record includes important goals that have contributed to positive outcomes for the team.

The report adds that Gatti is expected to receive further opportunities before the end of the season. However, his current absence from key moments has raised questions about whether his strengths are being fully utilised, with the manager seemingly overlooking what he can still offer the side.