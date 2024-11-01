Juventus faces a midfield selection challenge ahead of their match against Udinese, as injuries, notably to Douglas Luiz, have limited their options. With Teun Koopmeiners likely to start as an advanced playmaker in the number 10 role, manager Thiago Motta must select a defensive partnership behind him from a mix of midfielders, including Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram, Weston McKennie, and Nicolo Fagioli. Juventus brought in several midfield reinforcements over the summer, adding depth and flexibility to the squad, but recent injuries have made rotation trickier.
