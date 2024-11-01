According to Il Bianconero, Motta is leaning towards pairing Fagioli and McKennie in central midfield. This duo proved effective in previous games against RB Leipzig and Genoa, where their partnership contributed to Juventus’s fluid and balanced play. Both players offer significant creativity and drive, but they are generally more attack-minded, which could expose the defence, especially with Koopmeiners operating further up the pitch. The absence of a more defensive player like Luiz or Locatelli could leave gaps in the midfield, making it challenging to contain Udinese’s attacks.

Juventus’s tactical approach under Motta has emphasised flexibility and adaptability, and he may ask Fagioli and McKennie to take on more disciplined roles to ensure defensive stability. Fagioli’s technical control and McKennie’s box-to-box energy provide versatility, but they will need to remain vigilant to prevent Udinese from exploiting open spaces. Locatelli and Thuram, who are also viable options, would offer a more defensive shield if Motta decides to emphasise stability over offensive risk.

Motta’s choices in this match will be essential, as Juventus aims to maintain competitiveness in Serie A. With several key players sidelined, his tactical adjustments and ability to maximise the potential of available players will likely determine the outcome. If Juventus can find the right balance in midfield, they’ll have a strong chance of securing a win against Udinese.