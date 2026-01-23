Juventus have been linked with a move for Federico Chiesa during the current transfer window as the attacker continues to struggle for regular playing time at Liverpool. The Bianconeri sold him to the Premier League side around 18 months ago, at a time when concerns existed about his fitness record. While that record appears to have improved in England, it may be partly due to the limited opportunities he has had to feature in matches.

Chiesa remains highly regarded as one of the finest Italian players performing abroad, and his situation has attracted attention in Turin. Juventus are aware of his quality and believes he could add significant value to their squad if a deal can be agreed. His lack of consistent minutes at Liverpool has only fuelled speculation surrounding a possible return.

Juventus interest and Liverpool stance

Luciano Spalletti is keen to work with Chiesa again and has reportedly encouraged Juventus to pursue a move to bring him back to the club. In response, the Bianconeri have offered Liverpool a loan deal, but that proposal has been rejected. The Reds have made it clear that they are open to letting the attacker leave, although only permanently.

Juventus may yet consider meeting that demand, but they remain cautious. The club must balance its desire to strengthen the squad with concerns about Chiesa’s fitness, especially given his recent absence from competitive action. His situation requires careful evaluation before any firm commitment is made.

Federico Chiesa (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Injury concerns raise doubts

Despite playing only limited minutes in recent weeks, Chiesa missed the Liverpool match against Olympique Marseille due to injury. This development has prompted renewed concern over his physical condition. Liverpool manager Arne Slot addressed the issue when asked about the Italian forward.

As quoted by Il Bianconero, Slot said: “Federico couldn’t be on the bench on Wednesday. He had a recovery session yesterday, so we’ll have to wait and see how he goes today.”

He added, “It’s difficult for me to say whether he’ll be available for the Bournemouth game. We don’t expect him to be out for long, so his availability for tomorrow would be 50%.”

These comments underline why Juventus are proceeding carefully. While Chiesa’s talent is not in doubt, his fitness remains a key factor as the Bianconeri weigh up whether to push forward with a permanent offer.