Manuel Locatelli was benched in Juventus’ match against Inter Milan at the weekend, as he only came on in the second half. This decision surprised many of the club’s fans, as he has been an important player for them this term. The men in black and white have greatly benefited from his performances over the last few seasons, with Locatelli becoming an integral part of the team. His contributions on the field have been pivotal, and his absence from the starting lineup raised questions among supporters.

Locatelli’s performances this season have been particularly notable, and many have argued that he has played even better under the management of Thiago Motta. The Bianconeri manager has worked closely with the midfielder, helping to refine his skills and incorporating him into key tactical setups. Juventus has reaped the rewards of Locatelli’s growth under Motta, and the club hopes that he will remain fit and avoid any further suspension issues for the remainder of the season.

Despite Motta’s usual tendency to make changes to his squad, the decision to bench Locatelli for the high-stakes match against Inter Milan was seen as a surprise. However, Juventus still managed to secure a win in that match, which may have vindicated Motta’s decision. Even so, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that the Bianconeri are set to bring Locatelli back into the starting XI for their Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven in the coming days. The report suggests that Locatelli will replace Khephren Thuram in midfield, as Juventus looks to complete the job in the Netherlands and push forward in European competition.

Motta’s ability to make the right decisions regarding his team selection has been a positive feature this season, and fans are backing him to do the same for the PSV game. Locatelli has been one of the club’s standout performers this term, and his return to the starting lineup will surely be welcomed by fans. We fully expect him to deliver another solid performance when Juventus faces PSV.