Juventus are facing questions over its defensive solidity, with growing concerns that the team has become too easy to score against. Central to this discussion is the situation regarding Michele di Gregorio, who has been the preferred goalkeeper under manager Igor Tudor. Despite this, reports suggest that Mattia Perin could be given an opportunity in the coming fixtures.

Since taking charge, Tudor has consistently placed his faith in Di Gregorio, choosing not to rotate the goalkeeper position as Thiago Motta once did. This unwavering trust has meant that Perin has largely been restricted to the sidelines, although his talent and reliability are widely acknowledged.

Perin’s Track Record

Perin is regarded as a highly capable goalkeeper who regularly impresses whenever called upon. His past performances highlight his ability, particularly during the Champions League campaign last season when he was selected by Motta. On those occasions, he delivered assured displays and played a part in ensuring that Juventus advanced beyond the league phase of the competition.

These experiences have reinforced the belief among many that Perin can be relied upon should he be asked to step in. His composure and proven quality offer Juventus a credible alternative at a time when the team is struggling defensively.

Current Situation at Juventus

The team’s recent struggles have prompted a fresh evaluation of the goalkeeping role. As cited by Calciomercato, Di Gregorio may be set for a spell on the bench after Juventus conceded seven goals in just two matches with him between the posts. According to the report, Tudor is considering turning to Perin for the next fixture in an effort to stabilise results and restore confidence at the back.

Nevertheless, while Perin’s credentials are not in doubt, the likelihood of his securing the position as permanent first choice remains slim. Juventus are reportedly set to continue viewing Di Gregorio as their long-term number one, despite his inconsistent form. This suggests that any change may be temporary, intended to provide balance while the team regains its defensive rhythm.

The decision highlights the challenges facing Tudor as he seeks to maintain both competitiveness and continuity. Whether Perin’s inclusion can deliver the desired stability will soon become clear, but the discussion underlines the importance of the goalkeeping role in shaping Juventus’ season.