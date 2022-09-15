Should Max Allegri resign as Juventus’ manager?

Juventus’ campaign hit a new low yesterday when they were beaten at home by Benfica in the Champions League.
The Bianconeri had been winless in three games before that fixture, and fans hoped they would get back to form when they faced the Portuguese side.
Juve started the game well, like they have done in many matches this season, and took an early lead through Arkadiusz Milik.
However, the Portuguese visitors scored twice to overturn the result and secure their second win in as many UCL games, while Juve now has two defeats from two.
The Bianconeri fans were unhappy, and some have been calling for Max Allegri to leave.
However, the gaffer wants to stay. Asked after the game if he was a part of the problem or the solution, he replied, as quoted by Football Italia:
“I feel part of the solution, I must find a solution.
“When I returned, I thought it would take time to build. Unfortunately, I didn’t think we could lose two games in a row. The important thing is to do well and remain in the Champions League. These defeats are annoying, but it’s useless to talk too much now.”
Juve FC Says
Losing to Benfica is painful, considering how much we needed a win last night.
The Portuguese side played under less pressure, but we are one of the top clubs in the world and had the most expensive team.
It is hard to justify that result or to think things will get better soon. It is probably time to think about sacking Allegri.
4 Comments
It must be a matter of days before Tuchel is on his way to Turin and Allegri leaves.
every day he`s there proves more and more agnelli doesn`t care about football, just the fools who keep buying the shirts. the half-empty stadiums should be a clue. no one enjoys us losing, or repeating the same thing, but the reality is it is not working, and the locker room divide? allegri has his favourites who he`s picking over everyone else, and the players are tired of working against him to attack and try to win.
anyone who knows they are out of their depth making others suffer taking millions should. even on a corporate level, agnelli should see this is heavily damaging to `the brand `
Juve Lost 2 games of Champions league, I think this season if Allegri still continue to coach Juve, it means early exit from champions League and a lot of games in the League will be draw or loosing. Need solution immediately.