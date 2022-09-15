Should Max Allegri resign as Juventus’ manager?

Juventus’ campaign hit a new low yesterday when they were beaten at home by Benfica in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri had been winless in three games before that fixture, and fans hoped they would get back to form when they faced the Portuguese side.

Juve started the game well, like they have done in many matches this season, and took an early lead through Arkadiusz Milik.

However, the Portuguese visitors scored twice to overturn the result and secure their second win in as many UCL games, while Juve now has two defeats from two.

The Bianconeri fans were unhappy, and some have been calling for Max Allegri to leave.

However, the gaffer wants to stay. Asked after the game if he was a part of the problem or the solution, he replied, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I feel part of the solution, I must find a solution.

“When I returned, I thought it would take time to build. Unfortunately, I didn’t think we could lose two games in a row. The important thing is to do well and remain in the Champions League. These defeats are annoying, but it’s useless to talk too much now.”

Juve FC Says

Losing to Benfica is painful, considering how much we needed a win last night.

The Portuguese side played under less pressure, but we are one of the top clubs in the world and had the most expensive team.

It is hard to justify that result or to think things will get better soon. It is probably time to think about sacking Allegri.