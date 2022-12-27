Should Pogba give up his Juventus salary until he can play?

Paul Pogba joined Juventus as a free agent in the summer, but he is yet to feature in a competitive game for the Bianconeri since he returned to the club.

The Frenchman began his career at Juve, and he is one of the club’s legends, having helped them dominate Italian football before leaving for Manchester United in 2016.

Injuries plagued his final few months at United, yet Juve thought it would be wise for them to move for him when he became a free agent.

The midfielder has been injury-prone and will miss the first half of the season while still receiving around 8m euros per season as salary.

A report on Il Bianconero calls on him to give up his salary like the likes of Fernando Redondo, and Mario Mandzukic did at AC Milan.

Juve FC Says

When players enter into agreements with clubs, the latter has signed to keep paying them salary even if they do not play.

Because of this, Pogba does not have to give up his pay.

However, he could decide to be kind and give up some of his salary until he can play for us again.

But this decision is entirely up to him, and he does not have to do it if he doesn’t feel he should.