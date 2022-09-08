Should Pogba recompense Juventus by taking a pay cut?

Unfortunately for Juventus and Paul Pogba, their reunion began on a sour note. During the US tour, the midfielder sustained a meniscus injury prompting a chaotic situation afterwards.

While the vast majority (if not all) of medical experts suggested an immediate surgical intervention, the player opted for a quick fix in the form of physiotherapy.

Of course that idea didn’t work. Instead, the player wasted almost six weeks of his and the club’s time in an ill-advised treatment, before eventually realizing that surgery is his solitary option.

While the Frenchman will be hoping to recover just in time for the World Cup, the Bianconeri surely won’t have him available until January.

In his column for TuttoJuve, Massimo Pavan wonders if Pogba should recompense Juventus by accepting a pay cut.

The Italian journalist highlights the fact that the midfielder is the highest earner at the club. While sustaining the knock wasn’t his fault, failing to take the medical staff’s advice aggravated the situation.

While Pavan does have a point, it remains an unlikely scenario. Unfortunately, the days of the likes of Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon are long gone now.

Nowadays, the vast majority of top players look out first and foremost for their own interests. For instance, Pogba’s unwise decision was based on his eagerness to be fit for Qatar 2022 rather than taking a choice that benefits him and his club for the long run.