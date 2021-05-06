Should the FIGC’s Coppa Italia shake-up be protested? (Opinion)

The Coppa Italia competition is set to be changed ahead of the new season, and no teams outside the top two divisions will be taking part.

Juventus are on course to get their name on the latest edition of the competition when they face Atalanta later on this month, but the format for the same tournament is set to be shaken up.

We will no longer have the chance to play against teams lower than Serie B in any competition, after the FIGC decided to limit the Coppa Italia to just 40 teams, 20 each from Serie A & Serie B.

TuttoSport reports that the shake-up was decided to ‘immediately create challenges that are attractive to television’, but I can’t personally feel like this isn’t what the overall fans will want.

While Serie B sides will still be underdogs against the top division sides, this does eliminate those possible giant killings, and the potential for the lower division sides to come to the bigger stadiums with an amazing cup run.

I can’t remember the last time that Juventus lost to a team outside the top 10 of Serie A, let alone losing to a team from outside the top division, but taking away the hopes of those lower teams who would simply dream of coming to the Allianz Stadium would be a negative for me, and I imagine I can’t be alone in my thoughts.

Could this change be considered anti-football? Do fans really want more competitive matches over possible giant-killings?

Patrick