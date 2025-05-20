Dusan Vlahovic recently returned from injury, having been sidelined for a period that allowed Randal Kolo Muani to step into the starting lineup. In Vlahovic’s absence, the French striker was trusted to lead the line and kept his place in the team for the match against Udinese, despite the Serbian international being available on the bench.

Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus remains uncertain, and the upcoming match against Venezia could mark his final appearance for the club. Although there has been speculation regarding his future, he remains part of the squad and is eligible for selection. As such, he continues to compete directly with Kolo Muani for the starting striker role.

Competition for the Striker Role Intensifies

While Kolo Muani has delivered several strong performances during his spell in the team, his form was not particularly convincing against Udinese. In contrast, when Vlahovic was introduced as a substitute during that fixture, he made a notable impact by scoring one of Juventus’s goals. His performance served as a reminder of his ability to influence matches and reinforced his credentials as a leading attacking option.

According to Tuttojuve, Vlahovic could be given a place in the starting lineup for the upcoming clash against Venezia. The decision will likely depend on both form and tactical considerations, as Juventus prepares for a fixture they must win. With the pressure high and the need for dependable performances clear, manager Igor Tudor will have to make a careful choice regarding who should lead the attack.

Tactical Decisions Could Determine the Outcome

The match against Venezia carries significant importance for Juventus, and the club will need every player to perform at their best. Vlahovic, with his experience and goal-scoring ability, could be a more effective option to spearhead the team’s offensive efforts. His physical presence and instinct in front of the goal may give Juventus the edge they need in such a decisive fixture.

However, Kolo Muani also remains a viable option. His athleticism and versatility offer a different dynamic, and much will depend on the tactical approach chosen by the manager. The final selection is likely to be influenced by form, fitness, and the specific demands of the match as Juventus seeks a crucial victory.