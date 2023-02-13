“Shut up!” – Allegri gets in a heated altercation with a Juventus fan in the stands

During the past 12 months or so, Massimiliano Allegri hasn’t quite been the most popular person in Turin.

Many Juventus fans have been vocal in criticizing the manager for the team’s unspectacular displays, and perhaps some would fancy an argument with him.

Well, one fan in attendance at the Allianz Stadium did enough to earn himself the honor, albeit involuntarily.

Apparently, this supporter was directing boos and perhaps hurling some unencouraging words towards Moise Kean and Mattia De Sciglio during Juve’s encounter against Fiorentina.

So by the end of the match, the cameras caught Allegri confronting the fan and telling him to “shut up!”, and even challenging him to come down for a face-to-face, as reported by Calciomercato.

Of course it all ended when the agitated coach headed towards the tunnel, but surely the reporters wouldn’t let such tasty incident slip without further investigation.

“I’m sorry that there is someone who comes to the stadium with the intention of ​​booing his own players,” said Allegri in his post-match interview when asked to comment on the incident.

“It’s disrespectful to a group of men who are doing good things at a difficult moment.

“If you lose, the fans have the right to whistle. But there are some who decide to jeer regardless of the result.

“Kean and De Sciglio have been targeted, on some occasions it happened to Paredes. But we need everyone at the moment.”