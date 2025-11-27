FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Luciano Spalletti manager of Juventus FC looks on during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi on November 22, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic will be in contention for a starting role this weekend after avoiding an injury.

The Serbian has been the undisputed first choice in attack since the appointment of Luciano Spalletti at the end of October.

But after four straight appearances as a starter, the 25-year-old didn’t take part in the action on Tuesday night, as his teammates went on to clinch a narrow Champions League victory over Bodo/Glimt.

Boost for Juventus as Dusan Vlahovic escapes injury

As reported this morning by Tuttosport, Vlahovic, who was already set to be rested, suffered a muscle strain during the pre-match warm-up in Norway. Therefore, Spalletti and his technical staff opted against playing him as a precautionary measure.

But according to several sources in the Italian media, including Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero), Juventus can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the centre-forward has been cleared of any injuries.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Therefore, the source expects the former Fiorentina star to recover in time for Saturday’s home contest against Cagliari.

Vlahovic will be vying for a starting role against Lois Openda and Jonathan David, who both managed to end their goal droughts on Tuesday.

The Belgian was in the starting lineup against Bodo/Glimt, and scored the equaliser after the break, thus opening his account for the club. On the other hand, the Canadian came off the bench to poach the injury-time winner.

Spalletti will have to choose between three Juventus strikers against Cagliari

With Vlahovic ready and raring to go, Spalletti will have a selection dilemma to resolve, especially since Openda and David have reconciled with the net. Nevertheless, this is the sort of headache that every manager relishes.

Amidst the hectic schedule, all three strikers can rest assured that their time will come as long as they remain healthy and prove they’re worthy of the opportunity.