Juventus is nearing an agreement to sign Douglas Luiz this summer as Aston Villa prepares to allow him to depart in exchange for two Juventus stars.

This move has taken many by surprise, emerging in the public sphere only around a week ago. However, developments are progressing swiftly, and Juve is now on the verge of securing Luiz as a significant addition to their squad.

Juve’s strategy to acquire Luiz while retaining Adrien Rabiot appears to be a robust move for the summer transfer window. However, they are also keen on adding Teun Koopmeiners to bolster their midfield.

Despite their focus on Luiz, reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that their pursuit of Luiz does not diminish their interest in Koopmieners. The Bianconeri remain committed to signing the Atalanta star, handling each deal one at a time.

Juve FC Says

Our summer is beginning to look exciting as we get close to improving our midfield. It would be fantastic if we begin next term with a midfield three of Luiz, Rabiot and Koopmeiners.

But Koopmeiners will not come cheap, and he could cost us the most money this summer.