Signing Kean could affect Milik’s future at Juventus

Juventus has reportedly triggered the buy obligation clause in their agreement with Everton over Moise Kean.

This means the striker is now their property and that action could affect the future of Arkadiusz Milik at the club.

Juve added the Pole to their squad on loan in the summer with an option to make the transfer permanent for a fee.

Milik has had a good year and deserves to earn a permanent move to the club, which Juve wants to make happen.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb says after Juve spent around 35m euros to buy Kean automatically, it is now uncertain if they can also close the Milik deal.

The Bianconeri have many financial responsibilities and are struggling to meet them, so they might allow the striker to return to Olympique Marseille.

Juve FC Says

Milik has done well on our books and deserves to stay in Turin for the next few seasons.

However, the club must make financial decisions that will not affect it in the long term, but we also expect them to find some agreement to keep Milik.

His fee is at least 10m euros and it would be ridiculous to claim he was too expensive for us to make the move happen.