Juventus has turned their attention back to Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Paul Pogba suffered an injury.

The Serbian has been one of the finest midfielders in Italy, and he has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time.

When they added Pogba to their squad, they believed they had finished their business in that department of their team.

However, his injury could see him stay away from action until next year, and they must replace him.

A report on Football Italia claims the Bianconeri have now returned for Milinkovic-Savic.

They know it will not be easy to sign him, and Lazio has placed a high valuation on him.

However, the Bianconeri are still in talks with his entourage as they try to establish a link to get him.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders in the world, and he has several clubs looking to add him to their squad.

This will give Lazio confidence that at least one of their suitors will come in to sign him before the window closes.

However, if the midfielder is convinced to join us, he could force them to listen to our offer.

If we offload the likes of Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot, we can raise cash to make a good offer for him.