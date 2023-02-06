Signing McKennie from Juventus is a thing of pride for Leeds United

Weston McKennie was hardly a fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium and his loan move to Premier League outfit Leeds United has been viewed as a positive by both Juventus and his new club.

In fact, former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch, who was sacked just today, was apparently over the moon about the move and had this to say, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

“When I spoke to him, I understood that I was dealing with a hungry player, with a great desire to improve”

We can imagine this is one of the big reasons the Leeds coach was excited about signing the 24-year-old player. who further stated.

“I realised he was the perfect profile for what our project is. Leeds as a club should be proud to have brought such a player from a team like Juventus, I think it can be considered a tribute.”

Juve FC Says

The words of Marsch are pretty irrelevant now after he was sacked but it does show that McKennie was actually wanted by the Premier League side, however, he will now have to prove himself to whoever the new man in charge is.

One thing is for sure, most Juve fans will not want to see the American return to Turin and all we can do is cross our fingers that it works out for him at Elland Road.