Signing Zakaria and Vlahovic is a part of a much bigger plan at Juventus

Juventus added Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria to their squad in the last transfer window.

Considering that the club had struggled in a variety of positions in the first half of this season, it is easy to think that motivated them to sign both players.

However, Eurosport via Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve signed them as a part of a drive to add much younger players to their squad.

It claims after offloading Cristiano Ronaldo, there is an ongoing revolution at the club.

This would continue in the summer, which could see the likes of Nicolo Zaniolo, Andrea Cambiaso, and Gleison Bremer join the club.

Juve hopes these young players will freshen their core and make the club successful again.

Juve FC Says

Our current squad has players who are in their 30s or close to that age group, and it means changes are inevitable.

To their credit, the club has not waited until that becomes a crisis before acting.

Adding these young players to the group means we would return to the top of Italian football in no time and remain there for the next few seasons.

In the meantime, we can only hope that Vlahovic and Zakaria will begin their Juve careers fast and help us make the top four at the end of this season.