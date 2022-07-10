Saul Niguez Juventus
Simeone offers Juventus the chance to sign midfielder in exchange for Cuadrado

July 10, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Diego Simeone likes Juan Cuadrado, and he wants to add the Juventus winger to his Atletico de Madrid squad.

The Colombian has been an important member of the Juventus team since he joined the club.

He recently triggered a contract extension at the Allianz Stadium and will remain with them for another year.

However, some reports claim that the Bianconeri wants to reduce his salary, and they will listen to offers for his signature.

This has been in the news for some time, but it hasn’t been confirmed officially yet.

They could now get their wish to offload him and sign a new midfielder in one deal.

A report on Calciomercatoweb claims Atletico de Madrid wants to sign him, and they will send Saul Niguez to the Allianz Stadium as a part of their bid.

The report claims Simeone loves Cuadrado and Saul is not in his plans anymore.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has served us very well over the years, and he has filled in at different positions on the team.

The Colombian, however, could struggle for regular playing time now that Angel di Maria has joined.

Meanwhile, Saul would be a welcomed addition to our midfield alongside Paul Pogba.

Both of them could form a new-look, and more productive midfield if he moves to Turin.

1 Comment

    Reply Ros July 10, 2022 at 8:08 pm

    really?)))) I would consider exchanging for de Paul, but not Saul who failed everywhere except atleti

