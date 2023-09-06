Former Genoa goalkeeper Simone Braglia has suggested that Max Allegri’s position as the manager of Juventus is far from secure in Serie A. Allegri, despite having previously enjoyed a successful stint with Juventus, has not won any trophies in his two seasons since returning to the club.

Fans speculated that Allegri might be sacked at the end of the previous season, but the club opted to retain him, providing him with another opportunity to demonstrate his managerial capabilities. Prior to Allegri’s return, Juventus had secured at least one trophy in ten consecutive seasons, highlighting the club’s commitment to success.

However, the pressure is mounting on Allegri to deliver silverware once again, and Braglia suggests that his time at Juventus could be in jeopardy if he doesn’t achieve success soon. The expectations are high at a club like Juventus, and the lack of trophies in recent seasons has raised concerns about Allegri’s tenure.

Braglia tells Tuttojuve:

“Inter has improved their team, Roma has won the Conference and Juve hasn’t won anything since Allegri returned and they have nothing in the group. Giuntoli is the best signing and could fix the stomach aches in the group, see Chiesa and Vlahovic. However, Allegri is at greater risk. Something could happen if he doesn’t win.”

We are the biggest club in the country and every manager on the Juve bench knows he will be measured by the trophies he has won.

Allegri has not won much and we expect him to change that this term if he wants to keep his job.