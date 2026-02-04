Luciano Spalletti has performed impressively since being appointed manager of Juventus, and he is expected to remain in charge for the long term. His early success has made it clear that he is well-suited to the role, yet questions have been raised about the decision-making process behind his appointment.

While Spalletti has stabilised the team and guided them effectively, Juventus have not fully supported him in the transfer market. The squad has lacked a top striker, a position he requested throughout the January transfer window, but the club were unable to deliver the addition he sought. This has created a challenging campaign, as the absence of a leading forward has limited the team’s options and potential performance for the remainder of the season.

Appointment Controversy

Spalletti’s reputation in Italian football is well established, and the club’s decision-makers were clearly aware of his credentials. However, speculation has arisen over who was instrumental in bringing him to Turin. According to Tuttojuve, Simone Braglia suggests that the appointment may have been driven by Giorgio Chiellini rather than the wider management team.

He said, “I just have one question: who makes decisions within the club? Chiellini? Comolli? The fundamental problem is that Spalletti arrived at Chiellini’s request… I’ve always heard Chiellini talk about Spalletti, never Comolli.”

Challenges Ahead

The comments highlight potential uncertainties within Juventus’ leadership and raise questions about how the club prioritises managerial requests and strategic planning. Despite these organisational complexities, Spalletti’s focus remains on improving the team’s performance and overcoming the limitations imposed by the current squad.

Securing a top striker in future transfer windows is likely to be a priority, as Juventus aim to maximise their competitiveness both domestically and in Europe. Meanwhile, Spalletti’s continued success will depend on the alignment of the club’s decision-making structures with his tactical and squad requirements, ensuring that the team can achieve its objectives under his leadership.