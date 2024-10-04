Juventus has made an impressive start to their Champions League campaign this season, winning both of their opening matches.

The men in black and white have shown that a change in management hasn’t held them back. They’ve worked hard to secure victories against PSV and RB Leipzig.

Their most recent match in Germany was a real test of their progress, and the Old Lady passed with flying colours.

Now, Juventus will look to continue their winning run and remain in the hunt for a top-eight finish.

Thiago Motta has built a team that is both strong and confident, giving fans hope of ending the season with a trophy. But the question remains—can they truly become champions of Europe?

Pundit Simone Braglia thinks so and says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The Juve of Boniperti and Agnelli is back, you can feel a club that wants to win again everywhere. For me, Juve will win the Champions League. And I’ll say more. Seeing all the Champions League results, this year there will be an Italian final with Inter”.

Juve FC Says

We will certainly go far in Europe, and we will make an impression, but winning the Champions League will be tough because there are so many top teams in the competition.