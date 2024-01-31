Juventus is gearing up for a challenging Serie A clash against Inter Milan this weekend, and it’s anticipated to be one of the toughest matches of the year for both title contenders.

Despite overachieving in the league this season, the Bianconeri are aware of the pressure from Inter Milan, who is determined to establish a significant lead at the top of the standings. Many believe that Inter, with a superior squad, should find it relatively easy to secure the league title.

However, Juventus has defied expectations, and the upcoming match provides them with an opportunity to go back top. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Simone Inzaghi, the Inter Milan manager, holds a significant amount of respect for Juventus as an opponent. The report reveals that Inzaghi is particularly concerned about two players in the Juventus squad.

Firstly, Inzaghi is worried about Dusan Vlahovic, who has returned to form at a crucial time, making him a formidable threat in this important game. Additionally, Inzaghi fears Adrien Rabiot for his prowess in the tactical aspects of the game. Both Vlahovic and Rabiot are expected to be crucial assets for Max Allegri in the upcoming match.

Juve FC Says

We have to defeat Inter Milan, and everyone wearing black and white for that fixture must be ready to fight for all three points.