Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi insists that he expected Juventus to be this competitive, as the Bianconeri closely trail his team in the league table.

As Juventus and Inter prepare to face each other in the first Derby d’Italia of the season, it is anticipated to be a closely contested match between two of the top clubs in Italian football.

The performance of Juventus in the league has somewhat surpassed expectations, and they have the opportunity to be at the top of the league standings after the upcoming game.

While Juventus is widely regarded as one of the top clubs globally, their transfer activities in the summer suggested they might not have a strong enough squad to compete for the title this season. However, they have defied those expectations.

Inzaghi, however, is not surprised by Juventus’ competitiveness, and unlike many others, he insists that he expected them to be strong contenders in the league.

Asked if he expected Juve’s season to be this good, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Absolutely yes, Juventus clearly have a coach like Allegri and they are an excellent team. They always want to win, like Inter after all: they have huge ambitions and this year they have more time to prepare for the matches, we all know that he is a huge advantage. We don’t hide, we assume our responsibilities and it is a stimulus to improve ourselves every day. There are moments in which they say that the team to beat is Inter and others in which they say that we have weakened, but it depends always with results.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a great start to this campaign and our players can make the start to the term even sweeter by winning this derby.