Inter Milan will be eager to secure victory against Juventus in the upcoming Derby d’Italia this weekend to extend their lead at the top of the league standings.

The Nerazzurri currently lead Serie A and could significantly widen the points gap over Juventus with a win in the upcoming fixture.

A victory this weekend could potentially bring Inter closer to sealing the league title ahead of schedule, making the match crucial for them to secure all three points.

However, manager Simone Inzaghi has downplayed the significance of the fixture, refraining from making comparisons or engaging in mind games with Juventus. Inzaghi maintains that while the match holds importance, it is not the most decisive fixture, emphasising a measured approach to the upcoming encounter.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There has been a lot of talk about grids, I’ll just say that we are Inter. We know we have great responsibilities on a daily basis: we played 30 very good matches, positive. If I think back to the month of January, we played 5 games in 22 days, the last four away from San Siro and we brought home a trophy that we cared about a lot.

“We have to continue, January was intense and positive but we have to look forward. Tomorrow evening we have a great match that we want to make our own. But it’s an important match, I wouldn’t make comparisons: there are four months to go, it’s not decisive.”

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan are the favourites to win the league and have continued to perform very well.

They will not publicly admit it, but they must win that game to maintain a good distance from us on the league table.

Our boys should play under less pressure and hopefully get all three points before returning to Turin.