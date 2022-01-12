Simone Inzaghi insists there are no favourites ahead of Super Cup match

Inter Milan manager, Simone Inzaghi insists there are no favourites between Juventus and Inter Milan as both clubs prepare to face each other in the Super Cup today.

The Nerazzurri ended Juve’s dominance of the Italian game by winning the Scudetto last season.

This match gives them the chance to confirm their superiority over the Bianconeri.

However, Juve knows how to win trophies and Max Allegri is arguably the most successful Italian manager in Serie A right now.

Although his team has been poor in the league so far, he can mastermind a win in this Cup game.

Inzaghi doesn’t see the Bianconeri or his team as favourites and insists both clubs have an equal chance.

He said via Football Italia: “It’s a final and there are no favourites in these games. Juventus are unbeaten in the last eight matches and they made something extraordinary on Sunday.

“They are accustomed to playing Finals, they have experienced players, but we are in a good moment.”

Juve FC Says

The right mindset will help both clubs have a good game and Inzaghi is doing his best to prepare his players mentally for the fixture.

Juve has been poor in this campaign and it is easy to think they will have yet another terrible match.

But that could eventually work in the Bianconeri’s favour, so we expect Inter to be very respectful and on their best form in the game.