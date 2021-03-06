Club News

Simone Inzaghi’s impressive record against Juve – Could he have a future in Turin?

March 6, 2021 - 3:30 pm

On Saturday night, Juventus and Lazio are set to go head-to-head in another tough battle between the two old rivals.

Biancocelesti coach Simone Inzaghi has played a key part in the club’s resurgence ever since taking the reigns at the capital in 2016.

According to the Corriere dello Sport (via ilBianconero), the 44-year-old has found success against the Old Lady more than anyone else within the last few years.

The report says that Inzaghi has been able to repeatedly find a way to deal with Juve’s overwhelming power in previous seasons.

From the Italian Super Cup triumph in 2017, to beating the Bianconeri twice last season in a 3-1 result, the Aquile boss has a certain winning recipe against the Old Lady.

Even when Juventus were dominating the first encounter between the two sides earlier in the season, Felipe Caicedo’s last-second equalizer insured that Lazio wouldn’t go out empty-handed.

Therefore, after witnessing his tactical ruses closely, would the Juventus hierarchy consider Inzaghi as a potential manager in the future?

According to Calciomercato (via ilBianconero), the Biancocelsti coach is yet to sign a new contract with the club, fueling speculations about a certain future in black and white.

The source believes that Simone is well-liked by the Juventus management, however, Andrea Pirlo remains the leader of the current project.

On the other hand, the capital club should eventually reward their former striker with a contract worth 2.5 millions net per season.

Read More – Davide Massa to oversee Juventus Vs Lazio Serie A clash 

 

