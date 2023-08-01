Former Juventus youngster Simone Muratore has returned to the club to train after becoming a free agent.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at the Allianz Stadium and was a key figure for the Bianconeri Next Gen team before he moved to Atalanta in 2020.

He spent three years with La Dea, but a brain tumour halted his career he suffered two years ago that required ten hours of operation.

The midfielder had to stop his career for the last two years but is now ready to resume playing.

Football Italia reports that he returned to Juve to use their facility to train and get fit while looking for a new club.

Speaking on his return to the club, Muratore said:

“Juve are like a second home and family for me, so even during my darkest moments, they showed they were by my side.

“When I first got the news, I thought it would only be a temporary stop, but the complications started immediately. The operation was meant to last 6-7 hours, but it took another 3-4 on top of that.

“When I woke up from the coma, I honestly thought about quitting football. It was a very long and complicated rehabilitation process.

“Having a son gave me an extra push to try again, with the support of my partner and family. I also want to thank (Juventus director Federico) Cherubini, who was one of the first to call after the operation and he allowed me to come here to continue my progress.”

Juve FC Says

Muratore was one of the most promising talents on our books, which is why Atalanta found him good enough to add to their squad.

At 25, he can still build a career and it is a nice gesture that the club is allowing him to use their facility to get back to fitness.