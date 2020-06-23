Simone Muratore to join Atalanta

Atalanta are close to completing the signing of Juventus U23 captain Simone Muratore on a permanent basis.

The22-year-old was on the bench for Juve’s 2-0 win over Bologna yesterday but hasn’t featured for the senior team in a competitive match.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Muratore is expected at Atalanta’s Zingonia sports centre in the coming hours where he’ll undergo medical tests before signing a contract.

The deal will be formalised and announced in the coming days but Juve are not expected to receive any players in exchange.