Simone Pepe backs Juventus to fight for their deducted 15 points

Former Juventus man Simone Pepe believes the Bianconeri will fight for their points after authorities deducted 15 as a punishment for capital gains.

The Bianconeri have been one of the most in-form clubs in Serie A this season, but it does not reflect on their standings in the league table.

The club is fighting for the deducted points to be restored and Pepe believes it is a battle they will not give up on.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He had earned the 15 points on the field, then they will make all the assessments. I know the environment and I know that Juve does not let these things break down, then it will be seen whether the points will be returned”.

Juve FC Says

We have to fight to clear our name if we haven’t done anything wrong because it simply is unfair to the players.

They have worked very hard to earn those points on the pitch and should be credited with them.

There are other forms of punishment we can be handed even if we did wrong, but it should not be losing as much as 15 points.

Hopefully, we will succeed on appeal and the players will keep working hard on the pitch to earn more wins.