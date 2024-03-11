Finding someone who thinks Max Allegri has not done poorly as the manager of Juventus is challenging nowadays. However, former Bianconeri star Simone Pepe believes that considering the circumstances he inherited at the Allianz Stadium, Allegri has not been a bad manager.

Despite being under pressure to deliver a trophy by the end of this season, Allegri’s tenure has faced criticism, and even if he achieves success, some fans may still call for his departure from the club.

While the Bianconeri have publicly supported their manager for now, the results indicate that Allegri is facing challenges, and there are suggestions that a change might be needed. Allegri was previously praised for his work last season as Juventus finished inside the Champions League places before being banned from European competitions. However, this season, without European commitments, the team is struggling, and the upcoming summer could be a time for change.

But Pepe says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For what the club went through in this period, I believe that Allegri was the right person at the right time , he knew how to manage a lot of problems also of a technical nature, given that he often found himself without key players even for long periods, most of the coaches, put in the same conditions, would have put their hands forward.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri was expected to bring success back when he returned in 2021, but there is no proof of that, and he has to leave in the summer.