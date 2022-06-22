Simone Pepe gives a reason why Pogba wants to return to Juventus

Former Juventus star, Simone Pepe, has revealed that it is not unusual for Paul Pogba to be keen on a return to the club.

The midfielder was in Turin between 2012 and 2016 when he left to return to Manchester United.

He has been at the English club since then, and he would leave them as a free agent by the end of this month.

A return to Turin is very likely, and Pepe says when a player leaves Juve, they want to return when the chance comes their way.

He said, as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport:

“When a player leaves Juve, as soon as he gets the chance to return he always takes advantage of it. After the problems encountered in Manchester, returning home could help him find himself.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba enjoyed the best spell of his career when he played for us, and he will want that again.

A return to the club will benefit him and the Bianconeri, and it is exciting to think about watching him in our midfield next season.

Pogba didn’t do so well at United, but when he plays for the France national team, he always proves his worth.

At Juve, he would get all the support he needs to be at his very best.