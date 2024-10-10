Former Serie A star Simone Perrotta has been closely following the early-season title race and has now shared his prediction.

Juventus is in the mix alongside Inter Milan, Napoli, and AC Milan, making the competition fierce for the Bianconeri. The club underwent significant changes over the summer, including the appointment of a new manager, Thiago Motta, and the addition of several new players.

Motta is working to ensure Juventus wins games while his squad adapts to his tactical system. However, inconsistency has been an issue for the team this season. Despite these challenges, Juventus has managed to stay near the top of the Serie A standings, keeping them within striking distance in the title race.

While predicting the title race, Perrotta insists Juve is behind Inter Milan and Napoli. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“They will fight for the Scudetto, as will Milan. I think Juve and Milan are a little behind Napoli and Inter, but I think this could be a more balanced championship than the past ones”.

Juve FC Says

We are beginning a new era, so it is fine to be considered the underdog in the title race and it might be a good thing that eventually helps us to become champions in the summer.