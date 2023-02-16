Sissoko expects Juventus to beat Nantes easily

Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko does not expect Nantes to pose any serious trouble for Juventus when both clubs meet in the Europa League today.

Juve is one of the favourites to win the competition this season after being relegated from the UCL, but they cannot underrate anyone.

Benfica showed the Bianconeri in the Champions League that every club must be respected in European football and we expect them to take Nantes seriously.

However, Sissoko does not see the Ligue 1 side as a team the Bianconeri should be worried about and believes if they are in their best form, the black and whites will win easily.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Nantes are positioned halfway through Ligue 1, are recovering in recent games and play good football. It is not the PSG at the blazon level, there is a big difference between the two teams. If Juventus does Juventus, there is no game for me”.

Juve FC Says

We are not on the same level as Nantes and the quality of our squad is much better than theirs, so we should win.

However, some clubs thrive as underdogs and we must be sure we prepare very well for the fixture before we even step on the pitch. Otherwise we could be shocked.