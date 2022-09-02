Former Juventus midfielder, Momo Sissoko, has spoken about several issues at the club and he believes the arrival of Leandro Paredes will unlock Manuel Locatelli to become even better.

The Euro 2020 winner has been playing in a deeper role at Juve since he joined the club because the Bianconeri has lacked a player for that position.

That is one reason they relentlessly pursued a move for Paredes all summer.

The Argentinian has now joined them on loan for the rest of this campaign.

His arrival means Juve now has a midfielder that can effectively play a deep-lying role and Locatelli can play further forward.

Sissoko insists we can now see the best of the Italian. He told Il Bianconero:

‘He did well when he was playing from the middle wing. With a player like Paredes, I think Locatelli can exalt himself and do well like him when he was playing at Sassuolo.’

Locatelli has been below par since he moved to Juve and fans have been wondering why he has not been as effective as he was while at Sassuolo.

Paredes should help him return to form and it would be exciting to see him play closer to the strikers.