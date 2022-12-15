Sissoko insists it is better to keep Rabiot than to replace him

Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko has warned Juventus about losing Adrien Rabiot and insists it is better to keep him than to replace him.

The midfielder is in the last year of his current Bianconeri deal and several clubs want to add him to their squad at the end of the season.

Juve would love to keep him. However, it seems it will be best to allow him to leave on a Bosman-free transfer and then replace him with someone else.

However, Sissoko has considered the situation and believes it will be better to keep him, even if it means offering him a huge new deal.

He said to Tuttojuve:

“He is now a more than an important player in Allegri’s hierarchies. It may be better to renew Adrien at important figures than to spend too much between engagement and tag for another footballer. We are talking about a very owner of France, but above all about a boy who is still young”.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot will cost over 50m euros now if he had a long contract and was placed on the market. We can offer him an extension that is less than that in an overall package.

If he leaves, a top-level midfielder will cost us a lot of money in transfer fees as well as wages, so Sissoko is right.