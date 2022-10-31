Sissoko insists Juventus league form is something to be happy about

Momo Sissoko admits exiting the Champions League at the group stage is a disaster for Juventus, but he believes winning three consecutive league games is a positive development.

The Bianconeri beat Lecce at the weekend to get back to winning ways after their defeat at the hands of Benfica in midweek.

That defeat meant they would be playing to earn a round-of-32 place in the Europa League when they face PSG this week.

However, they have won their last three league games and are progressing towards climbing closer to the top of the league table.

Sissoko believes winning these league games shows the team is making progress and wants that to be acknowledged.

The former midfielder said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the Champions League, unfortunately, we were eliminated. It is a difficult moment, but we have to talk about what is going well. Three consecutive victories have arrived in the championship, it is a good sign. We hope for this continuity.”

Juve FC Says

Winning consecutive league games is a big deal to this Juve team because we have hardly done it in this campaign.

Sissoko is right to point out that we need to celebrate the small success that we enjoy.

It could lift the spirit of the team and give the boys confidence to try and win even more matches.