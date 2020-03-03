Sissoko: ‘Pogba will return to Juventus’

Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko believes Paul Pogba will return to Juventus in the summer “where he is loved and respected.”

Frenchman Pogba left the Bianconeri in 2016 to return to Manchester United but looks set to leave Old Trafford this summer after a mixed season in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sissoko offered his thoughts on Pogba’s likely destination, given the interest in him from Real Madrid, as well as Juve.

“Pogba? I think he will return to Juve,” Sissoko told the paper, “Everything suggests that he will leave Manchester and England and Juve is the club he knows, where he is loved and respected unconditionally.”

Asked about the Bianconeri’s chances in Europe, Sissoko was bullish about his former teams chances in the Champions League.

“I think Juventus are very well-equipped. Klopp told the truth: it is not a single period that defines the strength of a club. Juventus have unique players.

“I think the best final could be Liverpool-Juventus. Two unique clubs in the mentality, in the strength of the players and in the history of football.

!I was lucky enough to play in both clubs. Both have atomic attacks, Liverpool have a younger team, Juventus have more experience.

“We’re talking about a high level, both in Turin and Liverpool.”