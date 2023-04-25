Sissoko praises Juventus despite their defeat to Napoli

Former Juventus man Mohamed Sissoko has praised them for their performance against Napoli in their last game, even though the game ended in a narrow defeat for the Bianconeri.

Juve wanted to win, having lost at Napoli 5-1 and worked very hard to achieve that.

They gave the league leaders a good game and even scored at least one disallowed goal, but it was Napoli’s day and they snatched a late win at the Allianz Stadium.

The Black and Whites will feel they deserved more and Sissoko insists they did well.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I saw a good game against the blues, Juve can be satisfied with the performance offered despite a defeat. On Di Maria’s goal, I think the referee made the right decision, Milik’s foul was there for me.”

Juve FC Says

Sissoko’s opinion is similar to that of most of us who watched the game. While the players’ efforts were ultimately not enough, they gave Napoli a good fight and played a very good game.

We expect them to do better in the next match and hopefully, it will be enough for them to emerge as victors.

If we don’t return to winning ways in our next league game, we could jeopardise our chance of finishing inside the top four.