Mohamed Sissoko has commented on Juventus’ performance in their last two games, suggesting that the focus should be on the team securing results rather than the number of goals they have conceded. The men in black and white remain unbeaten this season, but their performances in recent matches showed how easily they could have been defeated.

They have conceded seven goals across those two fixtures, yet they lost none and earned four valuable points. Some have expressed concern about the defence, arguing that it is not as strong as it has been in previous campaigns. Despite this, Sissoko believes the team’s overall performance should be celebrated rather than criticised for defensive shortcomings.

Emphasising Team Spirit

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Sissoko said, “We need to talk about how these guys had the desire and courage to get back on track after a game that seemed lost. The same reaction occurred against Inter, so it’s no coincidence. Now there’s great confidence, and we need to continue on this path. With this character, anything is possible; we can go far with this spirit. I truly believe in this group.”

These remarks highlight the importance of resilience and character in Juventus’ approach. The ability to recover from difficult situations and maintain focus on results reflects a strong team mentality that has been central to their unbeaten start.

Focusing on Positive Outcomes

While defensive concerns remain, Juventus have been performing well in attack, demonstrating the effectiveness of their forwards and midfielders in creating opportunities and securing points. Sissoko’s perspective encourages both the team and supporters to value these efforts, recognising that the squad’s overall contributions are just as important as the number of goals conceded.

Despite recent challenges, Juventus can take pride in their performances and the points they have accumulated. Maintaining this balance between defensive solidity and attacking efficiency will be key to sustaining their progress throughout the season.