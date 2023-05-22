Sissoko urges patience on Chiesa and Di Maria after tough season

Former Juventus midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has called for more patience with Angel di Maria and Federico Chiesa.

Both players haven’t had the best seasons at the club, affecting the team’s performance.

Chiesa was in superb form in the 2020/2021 season, but he is yet to get going since Max Allegri arrived at the club.

The attacker is one player most fans feel performs below his talents and has come under fire.

However, Sissoko believes they need more patience from the supporters, even though he admits they have had a tough season.

He says via Il Bianconero:

‘A season is not judged by a single game but from all year round. Di Maria could do something more but he still made his contribution with goals and assists. Chiesa has experienced a difficult season and resuming the best condition is not easy, it won’t take you one day. I am convinced that it will return to the levels before’.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Di Maria are two players we expected so much from, especially as they are among the best in their positions in Europe.

They have shown what they can do in some games, but we need more consistency to progress.

Di Maria could leave at the end of the campaign, but we need more patience with Chiesa as he is just returned from a long-term injury.