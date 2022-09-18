Club News

“Situation is now untenable at Juventus” Strong reaction to humiliating 1-0 loss to Monza

September 18, 2022 - 6:30 pm

BBC journalist Mina Rzouki has reacted to Juventus’ humiliating loss to Monza in Serie A this afternoon, and she believes change is required at the Bianconeri now.

Juve has been in poor form this season, but that loss to Monza is a new low and it could cost max Allegri his job.

Since the team was beaten by Benfica in the Champions League in midweek, there have been calls for him to leave.

However, he stayed on the job and he had to beat Monza in that game before the international break.

The host had not been in this division before and they have not won a game all season.

They beat Juve 1-0 to steal all the points and the Bianconeri are now in relegation form.

Rzouki watched the match and tweeted:

“Juventus rightly defeated by Monza. Congratulations to the newly promoted team on their first Serie A win. 

“Situation is now untenable at Juventus. Something must change and now there is a break. What will the decision be?”

Juve FC Says

It is clear now that Juve is on the wrong path and we expect the club to make some big calls in the coming days.

The most expected outcome from that loss is the sacking of Allegri and the gaffer should also be expecting it if he doesn’t resign voluntarily.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allegri

“What more must Allegri do to get sacked?” Journalist reveals damning stats on Allegri

September 18, 2022
monza v juventus

Confirmed Juventus team to face Monza – Di Maria starts

September 18, 2022
Biraschi

Video – Throwback to Juve’s last official goal against Monza

September 18, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn September 18, 2022 at 7:00 pm

    too many cheerleaders, websites, fan channels (who are really employees), media and agnelli, will let us suffer. our reputation plummets daily and their brand reputation will be if he doesn`t act quickly. they might only care about their brand, but right now it`s practically worthless and can only plummet further with allegri.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.