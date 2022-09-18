“Situation is now untenable at Juventus” Strong reaction to humiliating 1-0 loss to Monza

BBC journalist Mina Rzouki has reacted to Juventus’ humiliating loss to Monza in Serie A this afternoon, and she believes change is required at the Bianconeri now.

Juve has been in poor form this season, but that loss to Monza is a new low and it could cost max Allegri his job.

Since the team was beaten by Benfica in the Champions League in midweek, there have been calls for him to leave.

However, he stayed on the job and he had to beat Monza in that game before the international break.

The host had not been in this division before and they have not won a game all season.

They beat Juve 1-0 to steal all the points and the Bianconeri are now in relegation form.

Rzouki watched the match and tweeted:

“Juventus rightly defeated by Monza. Congratulations to the newly promoted team on their first Serie A win.

“Situation is now untenable at Juventus. Something must change and now there is a break. What will the decision be?”

Juve FC Says

It is clear now that Juve is on the wrong path and we expect the club to make some big calls in the coming days.

The most expected outcome from that loss is the sacking of Allegri and the gaffer should also be expecting it if he doesn’t resign voluntarily.