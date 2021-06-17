Six Juventini shortlisted for prestigious Golden Boy award for 2021

The initial 100-man shortlist has been released for the Golden Boy award for 2021, with six Juventus youngsters making the cut.

The winner will not be announced until the end of 2021, with voting at each stage seeing the numbers cut down to 40 around September, and then down to 20 around October time.

While I wouldn’t bank on any of Juve’s current crop being considered as a potential winner of the award this year, with only four of those with any minutes in Serie A this term, with Rovella enjoying much more playing time out on loan with Genoa.

Dragusin, Correia and Fagioli all have just the one outing in our first-team this term, and unless they were to break into the first-team fold under Max Allegri in the coming months, I wouldn’t be expecting many to make the 20-man shortlist later in the year.

Marley AKÉ – JUVENTUS – Béziers (Fra) January 5, 2001 Franco-Ivorian striker

Cosimo Marco DA GRACA – JUVENTUS – Palermo (Ita) May 1, 2002 Italian-Portuguese forward

Radu Matei DRAGUSIN – JUVENTUS – Bucharest (Rom) 3 February 2002 Romanian defender

Nicolò FAGIOLI – JUVENTUS – Piacenza (Ita) February 12, 2001 Italian midfielder

Alexandre FÉLIX CORREIA – JUVENTUS – Lisbon (Por) 22 January 2001 Portuguese-Santomense striker

Nicolò ROVELLA – JUVENTUS – Segrate (Milan, Ita) December 4, 2001 Italian midfielder

Full list and voting can be found hereat TuttoSport.

It is nice to know we have some huge potential within our extended squad, but who are you expecting to make the biggest impression under Allegri this term?

Patrick