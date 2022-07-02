Six Juventus players expected at Continassa on Monday

On Monday, Juventus will officially kick off their pre-season, as the players will slowly but surely flock to the Continassa training ground.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will welcome Danilo. Mattia De Sciglio, Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria to the JTC ground.

These four players were suffering from various injury concerns by the end of the previous campaign, which perhaps explains why they will be the first arrivals.

The club’s medical staff will surely take a closer look to their physical conditions and make some assessments.

Moreover, another two players will join the four mentioned above. We’re talking about Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge.

The Italian winger and the Brazilian striker suffered serious injuries last season, and have been working on an extensive rehab program for months, as they attempt to make themselves fit and available as soon as possible.

Chiesa had sustained an ACL injury during the Bianconeri’s away fixture against Roma at the Olipimco Stadium last January, while Kaio suffered a similar fate during an appearance with the U-23 side in February.

The rest of the squad should gradually arrive in the coming days, with some players granted extra days of vacation after representing their national teams in June.